Technical analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) stock chart patterns

While Urban Outfitters, Inc has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN rose by 60.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.80 to $33.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.09% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on June 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for URBN. JP Morgan also Upgraded URBN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 22, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on May 22, 2025, but set its price target from $59 to $72. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for URBN, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $63 for URBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Urban Outfitters, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and URBN is recording an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.64, showing growth from the present price of $69.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters, Inc Shares?

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Urban Outfitters, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.27%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

URBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.12% at present.