Technical analysis of Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) stock chart patterns

While Core Scientific Inc has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CORZ rose by 20.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.63 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.19% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CORZ. Craig Hallum also rated CORZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2025. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on November 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25.50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CORZ, as published in its report on October 28, 2024. Macquarie’s report from September 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CORZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Core Scientific Inc (CORZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Core Scientific Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CORZ is recording an average volume of 14.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.63%, with a loss of -6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.21, showing growth from the present price of $11.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CORZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Core Scientific Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CORZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.49% at present.