Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)’s results reveal risk

While Super Micro Computer Inc has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMCI fell by -50.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $101.40 to $17.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Needham started tracking Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on April 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SMCI. Goldman also Downgraded SMCI shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2025. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SMCI, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Barclays’s report from February 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $59 for SMCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. CFRA also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Super Micro Computer Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SMCI is recording an average volume of 48.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.69, showing decline from the present price of $43.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Super Micro Computer Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Computer Hardware sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is based in the USA. When comparing Super Micro Computer Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SMCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.14% at present.