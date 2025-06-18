Sound Group Inc ADR (SOGP) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Sound Group Inc ADR has overperformed by 14.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOGP rose by 37.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.80 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2020, Citigroup started tracking Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SOGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 11, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SOGP.

Analysis of Sound Group Inc ADR (SOGP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SOGP is registering an average volume of 576.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.91%, with a gain of 70.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sound Group Inc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SOGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.57% at present.