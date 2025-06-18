Subscribe
Market Summary
Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Signet Jewelers Ltd has underperformed by -2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIG fell by -12.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.28 to $45.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on June 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for SIG. CL King also rated SIG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for SIG, as published in its report on March 20, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for SIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

With SIG’s current dividend of $1.19 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Signet Jewelers Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SIG has an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a gain of 0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.33, showing growth from the present price of $80.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Signet Jewelers Ltd Shares?

Luxury Goods giant Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Signet Jewelers Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 87.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 187.25%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 114.60% at present.

