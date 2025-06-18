Should investors be concerned about Septerna Inc (SEPN)?

While Septerna Inc has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On February 18, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Septerna Inc (NASDAQ: SEPN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEPN. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on November 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $38. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SEPN, as published in its report on November 19, 2024.

Analysis of Septerna Inc (SEPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Septerna Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SEPN has an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Septerna Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

