Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Pros Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRO fell by -45.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.84 to $14.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.31% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for PRO. Craig Hallum also Upgraded PRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 30, 2024. Craig Hallum July 09, 2024d the rating to Hold on July 09, 2024, and set its price target from $40 to $32. KeyBanc Capital Markets January 12, 2024d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PRO, as published in its report on January 12, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from April 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $37 for PRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pros Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRO is registering an average volume of 614.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -27.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.57, showing growth from the present price of $14.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pros Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

