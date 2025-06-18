NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) requires closer examination

While NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAMS fell by -4.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.29 to $14.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.25% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NAMS. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated NAMS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 04, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $48. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NAMS, as published in its report on May 15, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from March 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for NAMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NAMS is registering an average volume of 922.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a loss of -15.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.27, showing growth from the present price of $18.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

