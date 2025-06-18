Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock price range in the last year

While Nabors Industries Ltd has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBR fell by -46.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.96 to $23.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.92% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on September 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NBR. Morgan Stanley October 17, 2023d the rating to Overweight on October 17, 2023, and set its price target from $160 to $175. The Benchmark Company July 19, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NBR, as published in its report on July 19, 2023. Barclays’s report from May 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $150 for NBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nabors Industries Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NBR is recording 487.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a gain of 2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nabors Industries Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 121.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

