Moderna Inc (MRNA)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Moderna Inc has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRNA fell by -82.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $139.92 to $23.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.38% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on February 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for MRNA. Goldman also Downgraded MRNA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 29, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for MRNA, as published in its report on December 10, 2024. Berenberg’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $42 for MRNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Moderna Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MRNA is recording an average volume of 10.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.55%, with a loss of -7.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.85, showing growth from the present price of $25.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Moderna Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

