Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shows promising results

While Jetblue Airways Corp has underperformed by -7.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBLU fell by -23.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.31 to $3.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on April 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for JBLU. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded JBLU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2025. BofA Securities January 17, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for JBLU, as published in its report on January 17, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for JBLU shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Jetblue Airways Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JBLU has an average volume of 27.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a loss of -16.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.27, showing growth from the present price of $4.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBLU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jetblue Airways Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

