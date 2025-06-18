Subscribe
Finance
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at REV Group Inc (REVG)

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While REV Group Inc has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REVG rose by 65.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.10 to $21.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.10% in the last 200 days.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for REVG. DA Davidson also Upgraded REVG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 27, 2023. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for REVG, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for REVG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of REV Group Inc (REVG)

The current dividend for REVG investors is set at $0.22 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of REV Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REVG is recording an average volume of 793.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.03%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing decline from the present price of $43.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REVG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REV Group Inc Shares?

REV Group Inc (REVG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market. When comparing REV Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

REVG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.14% at present.

