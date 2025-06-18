Is SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) a good investment opportunity?

While SEMrush Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEMR fell by -33.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SEMR. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SEMR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 21, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Piper Sandler January 09, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SEMR, as published in its report on January 09, 2024. Goldman’s report from July 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for SEMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SEMrush Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SEMR has an average volume of 713.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SEMrush Holdings Inc Shares?

Software – Application giant SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing SEMrush Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 197.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.38%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

