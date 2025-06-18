Is it possible to buy Beyond Meat Inc(BYND) shares at a good price now?

While Beyond Meat Inc has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -51.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $2.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 29, 2024, Argus Upgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to Hold. A report published by Consumer Edge Research on November 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BYND. Mizuho also Downgraded BYND shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2023. TD Cowen Initiated an Underperform rating on September 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on April 14, 2023. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Beyond Meat Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BYND has an average volume of 2.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.26, showing decline from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

