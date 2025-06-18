Is Forward Air Corp (FWRD) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Forward Air Corp has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWRD rose by 13.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.92 to $9.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.75% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2024, Wolfe Research Upgraded Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) to Peer Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for FWRD. Jefferies also Upgraded FWRD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2023. Robert W. Baird August 15, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FWRD, as published in its report on August 15, 2023. Wolfe Research’s report from August 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for FWRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Forward Air Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FWRD is registering an average volume of 714.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 16.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $22.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forward Air Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

