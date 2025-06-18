Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Futu Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 74.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.88 to $50.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FUTU. JP Morgan also Upgraded FUTU shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2024. CLSA March 18, 2024d the rating to Outperform on March 18, 2024, and set its price target from $50 to $65. JP Morgan March 15, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FUTU, as published in its report on March 15, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from January 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $64 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FUTU is recording 2.76M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 13.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.66, showing growth from the present price of $121.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.53%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FUTU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.12% at present.