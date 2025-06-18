Immunome Inc (IMNM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Immunome Inc has underperformed by -6.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMNM fell by -44.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.81 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.21% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on November 08, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IMNM. Piper Sandler also rated IMNM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 31, 2024. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on April 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMNM, as published in its report on April 15, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from January 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for IMNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 184.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Immunome Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.16M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMNM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a loss of -6.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunome Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

