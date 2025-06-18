How to interpret Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock chart patterns

While Guidewire Software Inc has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWRE rose by 86.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $263.20 to $131.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.26% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GWRE. Raymond James also rated GWRE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2024. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GWRE, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $117 for GWRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Guidewire Software Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GWRE is recording 859.83K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.34%, with a loss of -1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $257.92, showing growth from the present price of $248.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guidewire Software Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) based in the USA. When comparing Guidewire Software Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 630.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 906.48%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

