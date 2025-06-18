How to interpret AES Corp (AES)’s stock chart patterns

While AES Corp has underperformed by -8.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AES fell by -46.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.30 to $9.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.95% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Argus Downgraded AES Corp (NYSE: AES) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AES. Jefferies also Downgraded AES shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 10, 2025. BofA Securities March 04, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $13. Seaport Research Partners March 03, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AES, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AES shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

It’s important to note that AES shareholders are currently getting $0.70 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AES Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AES is registering an average volume of 15.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a loss of -6.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.64, showing growth from the present price of $10.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AES Corp Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Diversified market, AES Corp (AES) is based in the USA. When comparing AES Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.37%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.47% at present.