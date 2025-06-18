How should investors view Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV)?

While Energy Vault Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -19.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.69 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.20% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) to Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on April 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for NRGV. TD Cowen also reiterated NRGV shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 13, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on January 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. Guggenheim March 06, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NRGV, as published in its report on March 06, 2023. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for NRGV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NRGV is recording an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

