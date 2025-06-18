Subscribe
Analyst Snapshot
2 min.Read

Guess Inc (GES) stock on the rise: An overview

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Guess Inc has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GES fell by -46.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.64 to $8.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.42% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated GES shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on May 31, 2024, but set its price target from $30 to $26. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for GES, as published in its report on March 21, 2024. Jefferies’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GES shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Guess Inc (GES)

The current dividend for GES investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Guess Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GES is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a loss of -4.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guess Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.05% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...

Topics

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...
Industry

biote Corp (BTMD) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

0
While biote Corp has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are...
Finance

Is it possible to buy Alta Equipment Group Inc(ALTG) shares at a good price now?

0
While Alta Equipment Group Inc has underperformed by -2.45%,...
Companies

Examining Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) stock is warranted

0
While Golden Matrix Group Inc has underperformed by -1.25%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A year in review: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)’s performance in the last year
Next article
Veritone Inc (VERI) stock: A year of ups and downs

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.