Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GT fell by -12.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.58 to $7.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.86% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) to Outperform. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded GT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $14. Argus February 18, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GT, as published in its report on February 18, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.55%, with a loss of -13.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.83, showing growth from the present price of $10.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares?

The USA based company Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 299.65%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

