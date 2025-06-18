Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s stock decline to 12.53 per share

While Gogo Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGO rose by 30.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.16 to $6.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.41% in the last 200 days.

On February 29, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for GOGO. JP Morgan also Upgraded GOGO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2021. Morgan Stanley October 06, 2021d the rating to Underweight on October 06, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $14. Cowen April 08, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GOGO, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Gogo Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.98M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GOGO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.10%, with a gain of 5.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gogo Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

