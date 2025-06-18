Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB): It’s all about numbers this morning

Preston Campbell
Preston Campbell

Gitlab Inc (GTLB)’s stock is trading at $41.96 at the moment marking a rise of 0.21% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -43.43% less than their 52-week high of $74.18, and 10.72% over their 52-week low of $37.90. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.92% below the high and +2.81% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GTLB’s SMA-200 is $55.18.

Further, it is important to consider GTLB stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 8.62.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 31508.13. GTLB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.57, resulting in an 6.27 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gitlab Inc (GTLB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 26 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.58 in simple terms.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.08 and -0.10 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.09 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.08 and also replicates -12.50% growth rate year over year.

An overview of Gitlab Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gitlab Inc (GTLB) traded 5,514,661 shares per day, with a moving average of $45.84 and price change of -8.20. With the moving average of $46.22 and a price change of -0.84, about 3,770,116 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GTLB’s 100-day average volume is 3,381,400 shares, alongside a moving average of $52.77 and a price change of -22.83.

