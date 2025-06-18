Fluor Corporation (FLR)’s stock decline to 49.88 per share

While Fluor Corporation has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLR rose by 12.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.10 to $29.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.16% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on October 22, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FLR. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded FLR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2024. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on March 14, 2024, and assigned a price target of $46. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for FLR, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. UBS’s report from October 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $47 for FLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fluor Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 66.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLR is registering an average volume of 3.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 11.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.61, showing decline from the present price of $49.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluor Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Engineering & Construction market, Fluor Corporation (FLR) is based in the USA. When comparing Fluor Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -518.18%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

