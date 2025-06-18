Examining Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) stock is warranted

While Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILPT rose by 15.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.45 to $2.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) recommending Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ILPT. Berenberg also rated ILPT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2021. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ILPT, as published in its report on June 08, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ILPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Investors in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ILPT is recording 404.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.01%, with a gain of 28.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ILPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ILPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.06% at present.