Elastic N.V (ESTC) deserves closer scrutiny

While Elastic N.V has overperformed by 3.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -25.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.96 to $69.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.64% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ESTC. Morgan Stanley also rated ESTC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2024. Robert W. Baird November 22, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ESTC, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $140 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Elastic N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ESTC is registering an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.62%, with a loss of -0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.33, showing growth from the present price of $84.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.72% at present.