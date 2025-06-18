Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Dollar Tree Inc has underperformed by -0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLTR fell by -7.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.36 to $60.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.67% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Overweight. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for DLTR. Citigroup also Upgraded DLTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on March 27, 2025, but set its price target from $75 to $82. KeyBanc Capital Markets November 07, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DLTR, as published in its report on November 07, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $75 for DLTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dollar Tree Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DLTR is registering an average volume of 5.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.31%, with a gain of 5.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.14, showing decline from the present price of $98.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dollar Tree Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

