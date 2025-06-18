Did MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) perform well in the last session?

While MaxCyte Inc has underperformed by -4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MXCT fell by -56.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.20 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.51% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) recommending Buy. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $36. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MXCT, as published in its report on August 24, 2021. Stephens’s report from August 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for MXCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MaxCyte Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 880.34K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MXCT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.60%, with a loss of -6.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.05, showing growth from the present price of $2.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MXCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MaxCyte Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

