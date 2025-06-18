Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLAY fell by -27.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.54 to $15.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.97% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Truist on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PLAY. Gordon Haskett also Downgraded PLAY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Piper Sandler April 04, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLAY, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLAY is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a gain of 26.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Shares?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.98%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 132.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PLAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 132.58% at present.