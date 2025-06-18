Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) shows promising results

While Darling Ingredients Inc has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAR rose by 5.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.49 to $26.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.38% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) to Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on April 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for DAR. TD Cowen also reiterated DAR shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 13, 2024. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DAR, as published in its report on February 01, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Darling Ingredients Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DAR is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 18.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.20, showing growth from the present price of $38.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darling Ingredients Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) is based in the USA. When comparing Darling Ingredients Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -132.89%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

