Can you still get a good price for Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares at this point?

While Veeva Systems Inc has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEEV rose by 51.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $291.69 to $176.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Needham Reiterated Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on January 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for VEEV. Stephens also rated VEEV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $280 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on December 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $275. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for VEEV, as published in its report on November 19, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from October 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $286 for VEEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Veeva Systems Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VEEV has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.30%, with a loss of -0.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $294.33, showing growth from the present price of $281.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VEEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veeva Systems Inc Shares?

Health Information Services giant Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Veeva Systems Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.59%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

