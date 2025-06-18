Can you now get a good deal on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s shares?

While HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIVE fell by -44.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.54 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.95% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) recommending Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HIVE. ROTH MKM also rated HIVE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on October 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIVE, as published in its report on September 19, 2024. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HIVE is recording an average volume of 11.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -12.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.06, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HIVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.54% at present.