Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Cameco Corp (CCJ) shows promising results

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Cameco Corp has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCJ rose by 30.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.31 to $35.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Goldman started tracking Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) recommending Buy. A report published by Desjardins on April 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CCJ. Bernstein also rated CCJ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald July 31, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CCJ, as published in its report on July 31, 2024. Goldman’s report from April 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CCJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CCJ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.11 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cameco Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCJ is recording an average volume of 4.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.99%, with a gain of 8.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.85, showing growth from the present price of $69.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cameco Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Uranium sector, Cameco Corp (CCJ) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cameco Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 170.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1030.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CCJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.62% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...

Topics

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...
Industry

biote Corp (BTMD) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

0
While biote Corp has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are...
Finance

Is it possible to buy Alta Equipment Group Inc(ALTG) shares at a good price now?

0
While Alta Equipment Group Inc has underperformed by -2.45%,...
Companies

Examining Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) stock is warranted

0
While Golden Matrix Group Inc has underperformed by -1.25%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) a good investment opportunity?
Next article
Should investors be concerned about Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.