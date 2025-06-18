Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUTL fell by -55.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, Goldman Upgraded Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) to Buy. A report published by Redburn Atlantic on November 15, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AUTL. Deutsche Bank also rated AUTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 27, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. Bryan Garnier initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL, as published in its report on March 17, 2023. Jefferies’s report from June 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for AUTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AUTL has an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.51%, with a loss of -12.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

