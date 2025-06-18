ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) deserves deeper analysis

While ATAI Life Sciences N.V has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI rose by 65.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.64 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on April 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ATAI. Loop Capital also rated ATAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI, as published in its report on November 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8538.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATAI is recording an average volume of 2.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a loss of -1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATAI Life Sciences N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

