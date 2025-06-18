ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) requires closer examination

While ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPRY rose by 65.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.51 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SPRY. Raymond James August 13, 2024d the rating to Strong Buy on August 13, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $22. Leerink Partners resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for SPRY, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. Raymond James’s report from July 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SPRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

One of the most important indicators of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPRY is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a gain of 0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.60, showing growth from the present price of $14.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SPRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.75% at present.