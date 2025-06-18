Are Xometry Inc’shares a good deal?

While Xometry Inc has overperformed by 1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XMTR rose by 135.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.33 to $11.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Wedbush started tracking Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated XMTR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 05, 2024. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $20. RBC Capital Mkts March 02, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for XMTR, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from March 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for XMTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xometry Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XMTR has an average volume of 678.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -7.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.89, showing growth from the present price of $31.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XMTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xometry Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

