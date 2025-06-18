A year in review: Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP)’s performance in the last year

While Korea Electric Power ADR has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KEP rose by 47.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.44 to $6.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.44% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for KEP. Citigroup May 14, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Sell’ for KEP, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Korea Electric Power ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KEP is recording an average volume of 314.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 3.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Korea Electric Power ADR Shares?

Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP) is based in the South Korea and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market. When comparing Korea Electric Power ADR shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 279.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

