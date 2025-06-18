Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

A stock that deserves closer examination: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While United Therapeutics Corp has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTHR fell by -0.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $417.82 to $266.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for UTHR. BofA Securities also Upgraded UTHR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $314 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley July 11, 2024d the rating to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2024, and set its price target from $310 to $321. Goldman February 12, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UTHR, as published in its report on February 12, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from February 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $330 for UTHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of United Therapeutics Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 535.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UTHR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a gain of 1.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $393.36, showing growth from the present price of $286.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Therapeutics Corp Shares?

The USA based company United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) is one of the biggest names in Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic. When comparing United Therapeutics Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.47%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UTHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.55% at present.

