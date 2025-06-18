A stock that deserves closer examination: Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

While Repay Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPAY fell by -56.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.93 to $3.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.03% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 05, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for RPAY. UBS also rated RPAY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2023. Berenberg Initiated an Hold rating on September 12, 2023, and assigned a price target of $9. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RPAY, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from August 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for RPAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Repay Holdings Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.80M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RPAY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.40%, with a loss of -12.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.27, showing growth from the present price of $4.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repay Holdings Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

