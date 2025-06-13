You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

In the current trading session, Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) stock is trading at the price of $67.67, a fall of -5.23% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -22.12% less than its 52-week high of $86.88 and 150.98% better than its 52-week low of $26.96.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BROS’s SMA-200 is $54.58.

It is also essential to consider BROS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 8.18 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 344.57. BROS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 14.14, resulting in an 35.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dutch Bros Inc (BROS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.29% of shares. A total of 593 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 78.99% of its stock and 83.40% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 9.92 shares that make 7.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 671.74 million.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 6.19 shares of BROS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.88% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 419.37 million.

An overview of Dutch Bros Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) traded 3,136,783 shares per day, with a moving average of $70.59 and price change of -4.52. With the moving average of $64.57 and a price change of +4.46, about 3,060,141 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BROS’s 100-day average volume is 3,267,125 shares, alongside a moving average of $66.09 and a price change of +7.07.