Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS rose by 90.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.07 to $2.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS. Craig Hallum also rated XERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -617.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XERS has an average volume of 2.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a loss of -0.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.58, showing growth from the present price of $4.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

