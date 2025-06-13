Will Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Astera Labs Inc’s (ALAB) stock is trading at $92.27, marking a fall of -2.19% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.40% below its 52-week high of $147.39 and 154.78% above its 52-week low of $36.22.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ALAB’s SMA-200 is $83.14.

As well, it is important to consider ALAB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 31.03.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 140.68. ALAB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 14.61, resulting in an 16.45 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Astera Labs Inc (ALAB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.50% of shares. A total of 511 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.04% of its stock and 82.12% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 24.12 shares that make 14.63% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.21 billion.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 9.3 shares of ALAB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.64% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 852.49 million.

An overview of Astera Labs Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) traded 3,857,884 shares per day, with a moving average of $93.34 and price change of -0.45. With the moving average of $77.03 and a price change of +27.66, about 4,011,246 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ALAB’s 100-day average volume is 4,706,256 shares, alongside a moving average of $79.41 and a price change of -32.67.