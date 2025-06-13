What was C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)’s performance in the last session?

While C4 Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 6.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -66.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.66 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) to Overweight. A report published by Stephens on November 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for CCCC. JP Morgan also Upgraded CCCC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 29, 2024. Stifel December 13, 2023d the rating to Buy on December 13, 2023, and set its price target from $2 to $12. Credit Suisse February 24, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCCC, as published in its report on February 24, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from February 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 138.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCCC is registering an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 10.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

