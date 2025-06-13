What to expect from Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) current quarter earnings?

Currently, Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) stock is trading at $15.33, marking a fall of -3.47% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -49.19% below its 52-week high of $30.17 and 46.26% above its 52-week low of $10.48.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MBLY’s SMA-200 is $15.35.

As well, it is important to consider MBLY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 6.72.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 31.44. MBLY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.03, resulting in an 8.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.90% of shares. A total of 347 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 117.49% of its stock and 121.00% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holding total of 13.78 shares that make 13.72% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 212.27 million.

The securities firm Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 13.56 shares of MBLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 13.49% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 208.83 million.

An overview of Mobileye Global Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) traded 3,035,238 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.17 and price change of -0.52. With the moving average of $15.01 and a price change of +0.44, about 3,549,367 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MBLY’s 100-day average volume is 4,047,910 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.47 and a price change of -1.26.