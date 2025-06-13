What is the investor’s view on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)?

While Ocular Therapeutix Inc has overperformed by 1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL rose by 79.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.77 to $4.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, William Blair started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OCUL. Needham also rated OCUL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2025. TD Cowen June 20, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OCUL, as published in its report on June 20, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.59%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCUL has an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.27%, with a gain of 5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.46, showing growth from the present price of $8.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

