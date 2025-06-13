What is CRGY’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Crescent Energy Co’s (CRGY) stock is trading at the price of $9.78, a gain of 2.71% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -42.28% less than its 52-week high of $16.94 and 43.16% better than its 52-week low of $6.83.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CRGY’s SMA-200 is $12.06.

It is also essential to consider CRGY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.97 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.95. CRGY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.59, resulting in an 327.56 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Crescent Energy Co (CRGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.17% of shares. A total of 384 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.83% of its stock and 74.96% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 26.25 shares that make 10.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 254.75 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 20.61 shares of CRGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.07% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 199.98 million.

An overview of Crescent Energy Co’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) traded 2,914,268 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.92 and price change of +0.41. With the moving average of $8.59 and a price change of -1.59, about 3,788,479 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRGY’s 100-day average volume is 3,601,389 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.86 and a price change of -6.66.