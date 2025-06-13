Was Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)’s session last reading good?

While Savers Value Village Inc has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVV fell by -19.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.62 to $6.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on April 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SVV. Piper Sandler also Downgraded SVV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2024. Goldman August 09, 2024d the rating to Neutral on August 09, 2024, and set its price target from $14 to $10. JP Morgan July 22, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SVV, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. Loop Capital’s report from August 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $31 for SVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Savers Value Village Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SVV is recording 965.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a gain of 1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.88, showing growth from the present price of $10.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Savers Value Village Inc Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) based in the USA. When comparing Savers Value Village Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -927.59%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

