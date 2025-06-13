Was anything negative for Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) stock last session?

While Bilibili Inc ADR has underperformed by -1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILI rose by 46.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.77 to $12.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.88% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) to Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on November 08, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BILI. Goldman September 26, 2024d the rating to Buy on September 26, 2024, and set its price target from $16.50 to $22.60. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for BILI, as published in its report on September 25, 2024. Barclays’s report from August 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for BILI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bilibili Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BILI is recording 4.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 12.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.63, showing growth from the present price of $20.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bilibili Inc ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

